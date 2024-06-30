Katsina Govt Queries Emirate Council Over District Heads’ Absence At Durbar

The Katsina State Government has issued a query to the Emirate Council over the absence of some District Heads at the 2024 Eid-el-Kabeer Sallah Durbar held on June 16 and 17, 2024.

The query was contained in a letter signed by the Director of Administration and Supply in the Governor’s Office, Government House Katsina, Rabiu Jibia, which directed the Emirate Council to provide reasons for the non-participation of some district heads in the celebration.

Dated June 27, the letter referenced a previous letter from the Emirate Council dated June 7, 2024, and requested a prompt response.

In his reaction when contacted by Channels Television, the Spokesman of the Katsina Emirate Council, Alhaji Iro Bindawa insisted that the query letter was specifically served to the erring district heads for not attending the ceremony and not the emir or the Emirate.

He recalled that, during the previous Eidel-fitr Durbar, the governor warned that, “district heads had no excuse of absenteeism as far as the emir participate.

“It’s unfortunate that only 27 district heads participated in this year’s Eid-el-Kabeer Sallah Durbar which in effect made the government write and send the query letter to the emirate to give reasons why the remaining district heads were absent during the Durbar.

“So the letter was served to the district heads to give reasons for not attending and not the emir,” Bindawa noted.

Channels Television gathered that, Katsina Emirate Council has 44 District Heads out of which only 27 District Heads participated in this year’s Eid-el-Kabeer Sallah Durbar.