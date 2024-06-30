Kidnappers Invade Abuja Community, Two Rescued

Two victims were rescued on Sunday after gun-wielding kidnappers invaded the Guto village in the Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The two female victims – both children — were kidnapped around 1pm and were taken to a location in neighbouring Niger State.

FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said the command’s anti-kidnapping unit mobilised to the scene of the attack and trailed the gunmen.

“Displaying remarkable bravery, the police, in synergy with DSS hunters, trailed and advanced on the assailant, tactically ambushing them at Gauraka Forest, Niger State, bordering the FCT,” she said.

“This led to an intense gun duel as the kidnappers were overwhelmed by the operatives, forcing them to scamper to safety through the nearby bushes with varying degrees of bullet injuries, and the two kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt.

“While the victims have since been reunited with their family, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reaffirms the command’s unflinching commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation’s capital.”