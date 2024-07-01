Alleged $6bn Fraud: EFCC Opposes Agunloye`s Application for Overseas Medical Trip

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, opposed the application of the former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, to travel abroad for medical check-up.

Agunloye is facing prosecution by the EFCC before Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja on seven-count charges, bordering on fraudulent Mambilla Power Project contract award to the tune of $6billion (Six Billion US Dollars).

Giving account of Monday’s proceedings in a statement, EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said Agunloye, through his counsel, Adeola Adedikpe, SAN, drew the attention of the court to his application for leave to travel overseas for medical examination.

Attached to his application were documents marked Exhibit A to E, which included a report from University College Hospital, NISA Premier Hospital, a letter of review of medical report from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and an invitation from a foreign medical analyst, requesting him to quickly travel abroad for medical evaluation and attention.

In response, prosecution counsel, Abba Mohammed presented a counter-affidavit written and filed by Hussain Babangida, a prosecution witness and an investigator with the EFCC, in which the court was urged to refuse the application on the ground that Agunloye could be a flight risk, having amply demonstrated unwillingness to present himself for trial until he was declared wanted.

“This is our written address and we rely on all the resolutions in the counter-affidavit and we adopt the same with the exhibit attached. We are expecting our noble lord to dismiss the defendant`s application on the credit of the complainant’s counter affidavit,” he said.

Justice Onwuegbuzie adjourned the matter till July 17, 2024 for ruling on the matter.