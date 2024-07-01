Aston Villa Sign Juventus Duo Iling-Junior, Barrenechea

Aston Villa have signed Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea from Juventus for a combined 22 million euros (£18.6 million, $23.6 million), it was announced Monday

The Italian club said English forward Iling-Junior, 20, had joined for a fee of 14 million euros plus three million euros in possible add-ons.

Argentine midfielder Barrenechea, 23, has been signed for eight million euros plus three million euros in add-ons.

The pair joined the day after it was announced Douglas Luiz was making the reverse trip from Birmingham to Turin, the Brazil midfielder leaving Villa to sign a five-year deal with Juventus worth a reported £42.3 million.

Barrenechea started his career in Argentina before moving to Swiss club Sion.

London-born defender Iling-Junior came through Chelsea’s academy before representing England at Under-21 level.

Villa finished fourth in the Premier League last season as the 1982 European Cup winners qualified for the Champions League.

But Villa’s need to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) led manager Unai Emery to agree to Luiz’s sale.

PSR rules permit losses of up to £105 million over three years.

Villa have already sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton for £9 million during the close-season, while Chelsea paid £19 million for Omari Kellyman.

Newcastle, meanwhile have completed the permanent signing of England Under-21 defender Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

No fee was disclosed, with Newcastle saying the 19-year-old Hall — a boyhood Magpies fan — had signed a “long-term contract” at St James’ Park.

Hall, spent last season on loan at Newcastle, scoring two goals in 22 appearances.

“Lewis was a very good addition to our squad last season and we have been delighted with his progress and his contribution to the team,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side finished seventh in the Premier League last season.

“I’m very pleased to continue working with him.”

Elsewhere, Ben Johnson ended his 17-year stint at West Ham to join Ipswich, newly promoted to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Hammers aged seven, has signed a four-year deal after making 109 senior appearances for West Ham.

“Ben is a player who fits the profile we like to bring to the club,” said Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna.

“He is a young and talented defender with good technical quality, as well as excellent physical attributes.”