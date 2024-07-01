Cholera: WHO Steps In As Outbreak Hits Kirikiri Prison In Lagos

The Lagos State has said it is receiving additional support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), as it now battles an outbreak of Cholera at the Kirikiri prison.

A statement released by the Director, Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, on Sunday, quoted the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, as saying an outbreak of 25 cases of severe gastroenteritis caused by Cholera occurred at Kirikiri Medium Security Prison, adding that urgent medical and environmental intervention measures have been implemented with success.

“We were able to supply Kirikiri medium prison with intravenous fluids, infection prevention and other health consumables. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has donated 10,000 doses of pharmaceuticals which have been delivered to the prison to support prison health facilities with prevention strategies for about 3,200 inmates if required. Immediate water and sanitation issues have been corrected and there are ongoing inspections of other correctional facilities in the State ” the Commissioner said.

This is as the Lagos State Government has announced a significant improvement in daily Cholera cases from the spike reported two weeks ago, however, acknowledged evidence of ongoing low-grade community transmission, because few cases are still presenting to hospitals across the state.

Abayomi while providing further updates on the cholera outbreak following the “One Health” Inter-governmental agency strategic meeting held over the weekend, revealed that although no new cholera-related deaths have been reported in the last 72 hours, the government was intensifying countermeasures to completely eliminate transmission.

Professor Abayomi noted that the reduction in new daily cases and the absence of new deaths, indicated interventions are bearing dividends, however, more importantly, residents are adhering to public health information and advice on safety measures and the need for early presentation to health facilities when symptoms develop.

Addressing the source of the original outbreak two weeks ago, Prof. Abayomi disclosed that it has been traced to unregulated street beverages and contaminated water supply.

He explained that many of the samples taken from popular street beverages purchased by undercover environmental officers from the Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), and the Ministry of Health in the affected areas, confirmed the presence of vibrio cholera bacteria, which is the cause of Cholera.

“All of the containers had no NAFDAC accreditation numbers, indicating they are small cottage backyard informal production units. Identifying the precise location of manufacture has proven difficult and the directorate of environmental health is planning to seal any such unregulated manufacture and make arrests of anybody involved with the manufacture or distribution of beverages without NAFDAC numbers”, Abayomi said.

He noted that the state government through its interagency “One Health” approach is enforcing environmental health countermeasures, in collaboration with Lagos Water Corporation and sanitation agencies (LAWMA and LASWAMO) to ensure; widespread sanitation activities, inspection and disinfection of boreholes, supplying of potable water to affected local governments, and enforcement and stricter regulations on local beverage manufacturers.

“Henceforth and as approved by Mr Governor, a higher sanitary and regulatory standard of eateries, food handlers, beverage manufacturers and groundwater will be implemented and enforced to curb the burden of food and water-borne diseases in Lagos,” he added.

The commissioner emphasised the need for continued vigilance and adherence to public health precautionary measures, and in addition to government interventions, he implored the public to also take personal responsibility for consuming safe water, food and beverages, ensuring good personal hygiene, starting oral rehydration therapy and presenting immediately to hospitals if symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting develop.

He noted that treatment of suspected Cholera remains free of charge in all government hospitals.

Prof. Abayomi indicated that there was no need for the public to panic and expressed optimism that with continued collaboration, vigilance, and commitment from all stakeholders, the state is taking decisive actions, to effectively combat and control the spread of cholera, safeguarding the health and well-being of its residents.