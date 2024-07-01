Griezmann Returns For France In Euros Clash With Belgium

Antoine Griezmann returns to France’s starting XI for their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Belgium in Duesseldorf on Monday.

Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann was dropped for Bradley Barcola by coach Didier Deschamps for France’s 1-1 draw with Poland, Les Bleus’ final Group C fixture.

But the 33-year-old returns for Monday’s heavyweight contest, as Kylian Mbappe starts up front with what he called his “horrible” face mask protecting his broken nose.

Griezmann excelled in midfield at the last World Cup but was underwhelming in France’s first two group games at this, his sixth major international tournament.

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has made two changes from the goalless draw with Ukraine which ensured their passage to the knockout stage in Germany.

Yannick Carrasco comes in for Youri Tielemans in midfield while Lois Openda replaces Leandro Trossard on the right flank.

Belgium are seeking revenge for its defeat against France in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Teams:

France (4-4-2)

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (capt)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Belgium (3-4-3)

Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku

Coach: Domenico Tedesco (ITA)

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)