Gunmen Reportedly Abduct 20 Travellers Along Ijebu-Ode/Sagamu Expressway

About twenty travellers have been reportedly abducted by gunmen on the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode Expressway.

The travellers were on Sunday ambushed around the Sagamu area command of the Nigeria Police Forces and Ilishan township.

A resident and chairman of the Ilishan Development Council, Wemmy Osude, told Channels Television, that a victim was shot in the knee during the incident.

He confirmed that one of the victims, a resident of Ilisan Remo, is receiving medical treatment at Babcock University Teaching Hospital after being shot on the kneel by the suspected gunmen.

“Information reaching me right now confirmed a kidnapping incident between the Area Command and Ilisan City Gate, a resident was reportedly shot in the knee and is receiving medical attention at Babcock Teaching Hospital. Other victims were taken into the bush,” he said.

Osude added that he had spoken to the resident receiving treatment.

“He is in a stable condition,” he said.

He also mentioned discussing the incident with the Sagamu Area Commander, expressing hope that security agents would pursue the criminals and rescue the abducted individuals.

Speaking on the incident, police public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed three armed robbery incidents and the adoption of a driver.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ikenne, Division has responded to a suspected Armed robbery incident, which occurred at about 1910 hours of 30th June, 2024 with the following information gathered, an abduction incident occurred near Delabo Junction along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway.”

“A group of unknown armed individuals, without definite number, in their unregistered Venza Toyota car, trailed a man in his Toyota RAV4 Jeep, grey colour with license plate number – Lagos – AGL-16-JE, to a rough patch of the road, and blocked the victim’s vehicle. The criminals fired four rounds of ammunition believed to be from an AK-47 into the driver’s back tyre and another shot into the front tyre. Immediately, the hoodlums alighted from their vehicle, forced the driver of the Toyota Rav 4 into their waiting Venza Jeep, and sped off towards Ijebu-Ode.” she said

“During the incident, the hoodlums also shot at a driver, of a Toyota Camry car, black colour, whose name is yet unknown, with license plate number – Lagos – AAA-04-JB, inflicting injury on his left leg as he attempted a U-turn.”

“Additionally, a bus driver travelling from Abuja to Lagos in the Ilisan area was stopped by the criminals, who smashed his bus windscreen and collected his mobile phone after warning him to be cautious as he was not their target.”

The other injured driver has been promptly taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital in Ilisan for treatment and is currently responding to treatment.

“No lives were lost but the two vehicles damaged by the fleeing suspects have been recovered and towed to the police station”

“further updates will be communicated to members of the public, as the identity of the kidnapped victim is yet unknown.

“the Commissioner of Police CP Alamutu Abiodun has been briefed and he has detailed the Anti Kidnapping unit to take up the investigation” she stated