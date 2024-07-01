Mexico Extradites Drug Cartel Bagman To US

Mexico has extradited a suspected senior money man of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel to the United States, officials said Sunday.

Sergio Miguel Vega Mendoza was arrested last year in Mexico City and was sought by a US federal court on charges of drug trafficking, the attorney general’s office said.

It said Vega Mendoza coordinated and oversaw drug shipments and transported large amounts into the United States.

Mexican media said he is close to Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, a son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the former head of the Sinaloa cartel who is now serving a life prison sentence in the United States.

After the elder Guzman was captured in 2016 and extradited to the United States, his sons took over the running of the cartel.

One of those sons, Ovidio Guzman, was handed over to US authorities in September last year.

Three of his brothers, including Ivan Archivaldo, are being sought by the United States on drug charges.

