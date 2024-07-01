Niger Police Deny Reports of Explosion At Zungeru Dam

The Niger State Police Command has refuted reports of an explosion at the Zungeru Dam.

Police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun on Monday said the reports of such incident were misinformation.

He urged the public to disregard the false claims propagated by some online media outlets (not Channels Television).

Abiodun emphasised that there has been no incident of explosion at the dam, labeling the reports as entirely baseless.

He said the state is not in darkness as falsely alleged.

He reassured the public that the situation at Zungeru Dam remained normal and that there was no cause for alarm.

The statement called for the cooperation and understanding of the public, asking them to rely on verified information from credible sources.