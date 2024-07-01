Student Gets 21-Year Jail Term For Attempted Assault On Minor

A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old student, Essien Aniedi-Bassey, to 21 years imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl, (name withheld).

Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Aniedi-Bassey to 21 years jail term after he pleaded guilty to attempted sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

“The combined term of the 21 years imprisonment shall begin from March 23, 2018,” the judge held.

The State Counsel, Ms Abimbola Abolade, had presented two witnesses, the survivor and an Investigative Police Officer (IPO) before the convict opted for a plea bargain agreement.

Abolade had told the court that the convict committed the offence sometimes in August 2017 at Araromi Valley Estate in Ojodu, Lagos.

She submitted that the convict attempted to defile a minor.

The prosecution also told the court that the convict treated the minor indecently by touching her breasts.

According to the prosecution, the offence contravenes Sections 135 and 262 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, (2015).