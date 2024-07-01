Tems Wins Best Gospel/Inspirational Prize At 2024 BET Awards (FULL LIST)

Nigeria singer Tems was one of the winners at the 2024 BET Awards, scooping the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational prize.

Temilade Openiyi’s Me & U beat big stars such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music, and others to land the prize held at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

In 2022, the Grammy Award winner won the the BET awards for Best International Act and Best Collaboration for Wizkid’s ‘Essence’.

Black Entertainment Television established the award in 2001 to celebrate the achievements of black entertainers.

FULL LIST OF 2024 BET AWARDS WINNERS

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

11:11 – Chris Brown

A Gift & a Curse – Gunna

American Dream – 21 Savage

Coming Home – Usher

For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition) – Drake

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Michael – Killer Mike – WINNER

Pink Friday 2 – Nicki Minaj

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Muni Long

SZA — WINNER

Tyla

Victoria Monét

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Brent Faiyaz

Bryson Tiller

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

October London

Usher – WINNER

BEST GROUP

¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) – WINNER

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

City Girls

FLO

Maverick City Music

WanMor

BEST COLLABORATION

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole – WINNER

“America Has a Problem (Remix)” – Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Carnival” – ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign) featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti

“Don’t Play with It (Remix)” – Lola Brooke featuring Latto and Yung Miami

“Everybody” – Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Sexyy Red

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

Gunna

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Lil Wayne

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice with Aqua

“Bongos” – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“First Person Shooter” – Drake featuring J. Cole

“Good Good” – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Child.

Cole Bennett – WINNER

Dave Meyers

Janelle Monáe and Alan Ferguson

Offset

Tems

Tyler, the Creator

BEST NEW ARTIST

41

4Batz

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Fridayy

October London

Sexyy Red

Tyla – WINNER

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Award All of the Glory” – Shirley Caesar

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin

“Angel” – Halle Bailey

“Come Jesus Come” – CeCe Winans

“Do You Believe in Love?” – Erica Campbell

“God Problems” – Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore

“Me & U” – Tems – WINNER

“Try Love” – Kirk Franklin

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“Agora Hills” – Doja Cat

“All My Life” – Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“F–umean” – Gunna

“Lovin on Me” – Jack Harlow

“Made for Me” – Muni Long

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Rich Baby Daddy” – Drake featuring Sexyy Red and SZA

“Sensational” – Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé – WINNER

“Water” – Tyla

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

BK’ (Brazil)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

RAYE (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Tyla (Africa) – WINNER

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Bellah (UK)

Cristale (UK)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Holly G (France)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa) – WINNER

Oruam (Brazil)

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Tyler ICU (Africa)

BET HER

“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé

“Blessings” – Nicki Minaj featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Commas” – Ayra Starr

“Fly Girl” – FLO featuring Missy Elliott

“Hiss” – Megan Thee Stallion

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét — WINNER

“Saturn” – SZA

“Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

BEST MOVIE

American Fiction

Bob Marley: One Love – WINNER

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Book of Clarence

The Color Purple

The Equalizer 3

The Little Mermaid

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

Damson Idris

Denzel Washington – WINNER

Donald Glover

Idris Elba

Jeffrey Wright

Lakeith Stanfield

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Ayo Edebiri

Coco Jones

Danielle Brooks

Fantasia

Halle Bailey

Issa Rae

Regina King — WINNER

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Blue Ivy Carter – WINNER

Demi Singleton

Heiress Diana Harris

JaBria McCullum

Jalyn Hall

Leah Jeffries

Van Van

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A’ja Wilson

Angel Reese – WINNER

Coco Gauff

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Anthony Edwards

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Brunson – WINNER

Jalen Hurts

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry