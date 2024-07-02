Abuja Building Collapse: Three Rescued, Search For More Survivors Ongoing

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three persons who were trapped at a building that collapsed on Monday night at Unity House, Area 11, Garki.

In a statement, the FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said in response to a distress call, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, promptly moved to the scene with multiple patrol teams as first responders to cordon off the area for possible rescue.

Many people were trapped when a four-storey building attached to the Westbrook Hotel in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory collapsed on Monday night.

Reports said there could be a “possibility” of casualties as two trapped persons were seen being pulled out from the rubble.

However, the statement disclosed that three victims were successfully evacuated from the collapsed building, and rushed to the hospital for medical care.

The statement added that the attention of the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria, and the FCT Development Control has been drawn to the situation, and their personnel have taken charge of the area for robust management of the scene.