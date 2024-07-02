Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates Ondo Electricity Regulatory Transition Committee

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has inaugurated a committee to oversee the transition period of regulatory oversight transfer from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to the Ondo State Government.

The move is to ensure energy independence and improved supply of electricity in the state.

The committee’s principal mandate is to develop modalities for the improvement of electricity supply within the state, ensure a smooth transfer of authority from federal institutions to the state, and enhance local governance and control over electricity for the benefit of the people of Ondo State.

In his address at the occasion held at the governor’s office in Akure the state capital, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasised the importance of the transition for Ondo State’s development.

“This committee is a vital step towards achieving our goal of a more efficient and locally controlled electricity regulatory market.

“By taking charge of our regulatory framework, we can better address the unique needs of our state and ensure a more reliable and sustainable power supply for our citizens. Having a substantial part of Ondo State in darkness is simply unacceptable,” he stated.

The transition is expected to streamline regulatory processes, enhance accountability, and ultimately lead to improvements in electricity supply and distribution within Ondo State.

The committee will work closely with various stakeholders, including NERC, and the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), to ensure a smooth and effective handover.

Members of the Committee include Engr. Tunji Ariyomo, who is to serve as Chairman, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy, Engr. Johnson Alabi, who is to serve as the Vice Chairman.

Other members of the committee include a former Regional Head of BEDC, Iyabo Adefemi, the Director of Planning of the Ondo State Power Company (OSPC), Engr. Olumayowa Ajumobi, while the State Coordinator of the Ondo State Electricity Regulatory Bureau (OSERB), Engr. Stephen Bolawole will serve as the Secretary.

Engr. Gbenga Akeju will represent the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as a member of the committee, while the BEDC has been directed to nominate a representative.