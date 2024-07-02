×

Brazil Creates King Pele Day In Honour Of Football Icon

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated July 2, 2024
In this file photo taken on February 08, 2012 former player Brazil’s Pele acknowledges the crowd before the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2012) semi-final football match Mali vs Ivory Coast at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville. Brazilian football icon Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time and a three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the ‘beautiful game’, died on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82, after battling kidney problems and colon cancer. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) / NO USE AFTER JANUARY 2, 2023 14:32:33 GMT

 

Brazil football legend Pele will be honoured in his home country with a commemorative day baptised “King Pele Day”, reported Tuesday’s edition of the government gazette.

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento — better known as Pele — won three World Cups with Brazil and scored more than 1,000 goals over his storied career.

“King Pele Day” will be held on November 19 — the date on which the striker scored his 1,000th goal in a match for boyhood club Santos at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana Stadium in 1969.

Pele’s goal came from the penalty spot in a 2-1 win against Vasco da Gama, and the match was momentarily interrupted as supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate O Rei’s (The King’s) achievement.

The Tres Coracoes native dedicated his landmark goal to the “poor children of Brazil”.

The following year, he won the last of his three World Cups as part of the legendary 1970 Brazil team.

Pele died on December 29, 2022, aged 82. His passing was marked by a period of national mourning and tributes to the sporting icon from across the globe.

The law creating the commemorative date was promulgated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

