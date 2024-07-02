Kogi Confirms Two Cholera Cases, Sets Up Response Team

The Kogi State Government has confirmed two cases of cholera in Lokoja and Omala local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Abdulazeez Adeiza, who disclosed this on Tuesday, said the government has unveiled a comprehensive infection prevention tools as a quick response to ensure a cholera-free environment in the state.

He said that Kogi State has been fortunate to have minimal impact from the current cholera outbreak.

READ ALSO: Petrol Hits ₦937 Per Litre In Jigawa — NBS

One case has already been discharged, and the other is currently undergoing treatment, with no fatalities recorded, Adeiza stated.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has implemented stringent surveillance protocols, provided extensive training to healthcare professionals, and conducted widespread awareness campaigns to combat the spread of the disease.

The commissioner stated that the ministry had equipped its healthcare workers with the necessary training and resources to ensure a swift and effective response to any potential outbreaks in any part of the state.

While stressing the importance of community involvement, he noted that the government is collaborating with community leaders, traditional rulers, and religious figures to educate the public on preventive measures against cholera.

He also urged the people to uphold good hygiene practices such as regular hand washing and consumption of clean water among others.

The commissioner charged the constituted cholera response team- comprising healthcare workers, surveillance officers, and laboratory technicians, to thoroughly investigate reported cases, collect samples, and administer appropriate treatment to prevent its spread.