Controversial Bill: Sultanate Council Pledges Support For Sokoto Govt

The Sultanate Council has expressed readiness to work and support the Sokoto State Government as well as operate with laws made by the government for the Council.

A representative of the Sultan, Muhammad Jabi Kilgori, stated this at a public hearing at the State House of Assembly on Tuesday in the North-West state.

The public hearing was on a bill for a law to further amend the Sokoto State Local Government and Chieftaincy Law 2008.

Stakeholders from different interest groups in the state were represented at the hearing on the controversial bill.

The bill has attracted attention across the country and members at the public hearing were apprehensive following the tension the matter has generated.

However, the representative of the Sultanate Council at the public hearing doused the tension and apprehension of the public with his submission.

Also, the Sokoto State Attorney General, Muhammad Binji, maintained that the action of the executive is to ensure constitutional order are respected.

Stakeholders made submissions to the House Committee on Local Government and Community Development for further action.

Earlier in June, the state’s High Court issued an order restraining Governor Ahmed Aliyu from sacking two of the 15 District Heads his government earlier removed from their seats.

A religious organisation, the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC), had alleged a plot by the state government to dethrone the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Subsequently, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday said the throne of the Sultan is an institution that must be jealously guarded and protected.

Also, the Sokoto State Government said contrary to speculations by some persons and groups, the current administration has no plan to depose the Sultan.