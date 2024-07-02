Imo Assembly Suspends Four Lawmakers

The Imo State House of Assembly has suspended four lawmakers indefinitely for allegedly plotting to impeach the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe.

According to the speaker, who made this known during a plenary on Tuesday, alleged that the four lawmakers brought disrepute and ridicule to the House by their actions.

The speaker said the four lawmakers incited other members against his leadership for no just reason. He said the decision to suspend them was taken after an executive session.

The suspended lawmakers are Samuel Otuibe from Ahiazu-Mbaise, Henry Agbasonu from Ezinihitte-Mbaise, Chidiebere Ogbunikpa from Okigwe, and Dominic Ezerioha from Oru-West state constituencies.