Katsina Emir, Residents Go Spiritual As Rainfall Seizure Enters Day 16

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, on Tuesday, led residents to perform rain-seeking prayers widely attended by the residents in their numbers.

The prayers held at about 8:00 am at the Eid Prayer Ground Mosque, were led by the Chief Imam of the Katsina Central mosque, Imam Gambo Mustapha.

Participants attending the prayers called for the intensification of such prayers by the residents, to ensure a bumper harvest, for the ease of economic hardship, and a decrease in food prices, including the resolving of insecurity currently bedevilling the state.

One of the participants of the prayer, Malam Abdurrahman Bature, told our correspondent that, crop plantations are in serious need of water to survive, amidst the high cost of food items in the market.

He cautioned residents to fear Allah in their daily activities, and for leaders to treat their subjects with sincerity.

“Even these unnecessary killings of innocent citizens can be responsible for rainfall shortage including our bad characters”, he preached.

The development comes as the country battles rising cost of living, and food inflation as high as 40 per cent.