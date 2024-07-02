Man Promised ₦300,000 Jailed For 25 Years Over Drug Trafficking

The Federal High Court in Lagos has jailed a Delhi-India-bound passenger, Freeman Ogbonna for drug trafficking.

Ogbonna was arrested on March 31 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the trafficker promised to reward him with ₦300,000 cash if he successfully delivered the consignment in India.

“The great risk that almost took his life notwithstanding, Ogbonna said he was given the drugs to swallow at a hotel in the Ipodo area of Ikeja with a promise to reward him with N300,000 cash if he successfully delivered the consignment in India,” the statement read.

“The suspect who claimed he was recruited into drug trafficking by one of his relatives eventually passed out a total of 80 wraps of cocaine weighing 889 grams through his mouth and anus over a period of four days.

“Three months after vomiting and excreting eighty (80) wraps of cocaine following his arrest by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the screening point of terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos, a Delhi, India-bound passenger, Freeman Charles Ogbonna, has been sentenced to twenty-five (25) years imprisonment by a Federal High Court.”