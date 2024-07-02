Niger Deputy Governor Loses Wife

Niger State Deputy Governor, Garba Yakubu, on Tuesday, lost his wife, Zainab Yakubu, in Minna, the state capital.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television through a telephone call, a spokesperson for the deputy governor, Ummikaltumi Kuta, said Zainab died after a brief illness in Minna.

Meanwhile, Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, has expressed sadness over the death of Zainab.

The governor, in a condolence message signed by his spokesman Bologi Ibrahim described the death of the wife of his deputy as a great loss to the state.

He said the death was devastating not only for his deputy but the government and the entire people of the state.

The governor said the State Executive Council share in his deputy’s loss and would provide every needed support at this moment of grief.