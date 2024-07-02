One Killed, 10 Rescued In Katsina Bandit Attack

At least one person has been killed, and 10 others rescued after police foiled bandit attack in the Dutsinma Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The fresh attack occurred on Tuesday when bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked a compound situated behind Comprehensive Quarters in the Dutsinma LGA at about 2am.

During the attack, the gunmen reportedly shot and injured one person and kidnapped about 14 occupants of the compound.

The injured victim was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention where he was later pronounced dead.

The police spokesman in the state Abubakar Sadiq in a statement on Tuesday noted that upon receipt of the report, the police in Dutsinma promptly mobilised to the scene, where they engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun duel.

“The team succeeded in foiling the attack and rescued 10 kidnapped victims. Further development will be communicated in due course as the investigation proceeds”, the statement read.

The statement added that the Katsina State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Musa, has detailed a search and rescue team to the nearby bushes to rescue the kidnapped victims and the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”