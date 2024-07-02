Continue To Pray For Tinubu’s Administration, Akpabio Tells Nigerians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to rally around President Bola Tinubu for the success of his administration.

Tinubu was sworn on last May but since his government’s stoppage of fuel subsidy on petroleum, the cost of living has hit the rooftops, putting enormous pressure on the populace. But during the flag-off of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, Senator Akpabio said with the support of the citizens, the Tinubu government will succeed.

“I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today, many people will not recognise FCT, they will not recognise Nigeria again,” Akpabio said on Tuesday.

“So, all I can say is: let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more.”

According to him, the flag-off of the project signals the government’s commitment to the welfare of the residents of the FCT.

“This is for me another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is a way to cater to a city of this nature. This is a way to cater to the people of the area councils, the FCT residents and visitors alike,” the lawmaker said.

He also hailed Tinubu for picking Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the FCT.

“So, I believe that you are a square peg in a square hole and I must thank the President for having the eyes to pinpoint those who can perform and bringing them,” Akpabio told the gathering, describing the project as a hub that will help traffic decongestion, and tackle insecurity among others.

“He did it in Lagos and today, Lagos is one of the best; one of the largest economies in Africa when we are talking about cities.”

‘It Reduces Insecurity’

Earlier, Wike had thanked Tinubu and the National Assembly for their support, promising residents of the FCT that no projects will be abandoned in the area. According to him, the era of abandoned projects is over.

Insecurity in the FCT has heightened in recent months with kidnappings a major challenge.

Wike said, “But when this is completed, what it means is that you have access to the place whether it is raining or not, you are sure of being conveyed on vehicles you can identify: you know who is the one in charge of the vehicle and it would take you to safely to wherever you are going.

“Again, it would reduce the incidences of one-chance [kidnappers parading private cars],” he said, arguing that, “in that case, it reduces insecurity”.