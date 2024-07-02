South-East Governors To Meet Tinubu Over Kanu’s Release

The five governors in the South-East geopolitical zone have agreed to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss all pressing issues affecting the zone.

The governors also said plans are in top gear to secure the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who read out the communiqué at the end of the Forum’s meeting in Enugu on Tuesday, the governors also resolved to discuss other issues ranging from security, to economy with the President.

Other governors at the meeting are Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Alex Otti (Abia), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra), and Peter Mbah (Enugu).

Uzodimma said the delegation of former President Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku, and the Obi of Onitsha, HRM Nnaemeka Achebe; paid a solidarity visit to the Forum.

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest mid-2021. He is facing terrorism-related charges levelled against him by the Federal Government. Political solution to get him out of detention has not been successful over the years.