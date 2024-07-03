Finidi George Takes Up Technical Manager Job At Rivers United

Barely a month after his resignation as the coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George has taken up the role of technical manager for the NPFL side, Rivers United.

During his brief and eventful tenure as the head of the Eagles, George’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in Uyo and a 2-1 loss to the Benin Republic in Abidjan put Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup in serious doubt.

This would lead to several calls from the fans for his sack

Despite what seemed like a bad outing for the 53-year-old, the 2021-22 champions in a statement on their X handle on Wednesday expressed optimism at having the ex-eagles international managing the side

FINIDI GEORGE APPOINTED NEW TECHNICAL MANAGER OF RIVERS UNITED FC Rivers United Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Finidi George as our new Technical Manager. pic.twitter.com/9OfGc26Bot — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) July 3, 2024

”Finidi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team, having had a distinguished playing career spanning over fifteen years.”

”His impressive credentials include winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles in 1994, the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995, and the Nigeria Premier Football League with Enyimba International FC in 2023,” the statement read

General Manager of Rivers United FC, Dr. Okey Kpalukwu, while welcoming George, stated: “We are delighted to have Finidi George join our team. His appointment marks a new chapter in our club’s history, and we are committed to working together to achieve success.”

An elated George expressed his gratitude to the club, saying: “I am honoured to have this opportunity, and I thank the Sports Commissioner, the General Manager, and the supporters for their confidence in me. I am committed to working hard and making the team win.”

His official Unveiling of Coach Finidi George will be held on Thursday, 4th July 2024 at the Sharks Stadium.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm