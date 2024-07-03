Tinubu Appoints Consumer Credit Corporation Board

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of some persons as Board members of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

In a statement on Wednesday, presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said the move aimed to “further expedite the process of expanding consumer credit access to Nigerians”.

The appointees are:

(1) Otunba Aderemi Abdul – Board Chairman (Independent Non-Executive Director)

(2) Engr. Uzoma Nwagba – Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

(3) Mrs. Aisha Abdullahi – Executive Director (Credit, Risk & Portfolio)/CRO

(4) Ms. Olanike Kolawole – Executive Director (Operations)/COO

(5) Dr. Armstrong Ume Takang – Non-Executive Director (MOFI Nominee)

(6) Dr. Peter Iwegbu – Non-Executive Director (NIMC Nominee)

(7) Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Abbas – Non-Executive Director (FMITI Nominee)

(8) Mr. Marvin Nadah – Non-Executive Director (FCCPC Nominee)

(9) FMF Representative – Non-Executive Director (FMF)

“The President expects the new members of the Board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to bring their vast experience, competence, and dedication to bear in their functions to achieve CREDICORP’s mandate of accelerating access to consumer credit to millions of Nigerians,” the statement concluded.