VIDEO: Ignore Ireti Kingibe, Akpabio Tells Wike

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has advised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to ignore the criticisms of FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe.

Akpabio stated this on Tuesday when he flagged off the construction of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT.

The Senate President commended his host (Wike) for his infrastructure drive in the nation’s capital and urged him to ignore his critic who said she was not carried along.

Kingibe, a Labour Party (LP) member, had defeated Philip Aduda, a Wike ally in the 2023 election, to become the senator representing the FCT.

Wike, a former Rivers State governor, was later appointed as FCT minister in August of the same year. Since his appointment, Wike and Kingibe have not been smooth.

On Monday, Kingibe voiced her frustration on a television programme and revealed that she was being sidelined by Wike in the running of the FCT.

The FCT minister, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain working in the cabinet of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would later fire back and threatened to unseat the senator in the next election.

On Tuesday, Wike invited Akpabio to flag off the construction of Kugbo Bus Terminal in the FCT and the Senate President took a swipe at the senator.

“I saw one of the legislators on television talking about you (Wike) and mentioning the fact that she was not carried along,” Akpabio said.

“Well, she is a member of the Senate. Once a decision is taken, she is bound by the decision. So, please ignore every distraction (from her) and rest assured that no matter what you do, not everyone will praise you. Others will still try to find faults. Some will say why roads alone? But look at where we are now.”