VIDEO: Is The Legalisation Of Cannabis Inevitable In Nigeria?

In a recent interview on Channels Television’s The Beam, Mr. Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), addressed the growing debate on cannabis legalization in Nigeria.

He emphasized the agency’s stance against legalization, citing potential public health risks and security concerns. However, he acknowledged the increasing global shift towards legalizing cannabis for medicinal and recreational use.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests 60 Suspects At Drug Party In Abuja

Mr Babafemi highlighted that comprehensive analysis, involving policymakers, health experts, and the public, suggest that the dangers including an increase in crime rates, outweighs the profits.

As global trends and local debates intensify, the question remains: is cannabis legalization inevitable in Nigeria? Below is a video of the NDLEA spokesman addressing the issue.