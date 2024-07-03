VIDEO: Why Many Gen-Zs Are Involved In Drugs?

Globally, there is growing concern about the increase in the number of Gen-Zs who are getting involved in drugs.

Nigeria has one of the largest population of young people mostly within the Generation-Z bracket and reports suggest many of these individuals are already abusing drugs.

Addressing this issue in a recent interview on Channels Television’s The Beam, Mr. Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the NDLEA, pointed to factors such as an absence of parents in the lives of their children/wards, peer pressure, social media influence, and the search for escapism from economic and social challenges.

Mr Babafemi also stressed the need for more robust educational programs, parental guidance, and community involvement to combat this trend.

He further called for stricter enforcement of drug laws and increased support for rehabilitation services, noting that the NDLEA remains committed to curbing this menace and protecting the youth from the dangers of drug abuse.