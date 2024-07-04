PDP Reacts To Nullification Of Edo Gov Primary, Insists On Ighodalo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday reacted to the nullification of the party’s governorship election, insisting that Asue Ighodalo is its flagbearer.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja voided the February 2024 election that produced Ighodalo on the ground that 378 delegates who were supposed to vote at the primary election were unlawfully excluded by PDP.

But the party insisted that the Lagos-based lawyer remains its flagbearer ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo,” Edo PDP Chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, said in a statement shortly after the court ruling.

Peddling Rumours

The party blamed what it described as certain elements that were spreading rumours about its candidate, claiming they were scared of Ighodalo’s popularity.

Although it did not reveal the identities of the elements, the PDP called on its members to remain calm, assuring that there is no cause to be worried by the development.

“The PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Dr Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“We urge our teaming loyal supporters to remain calm and resolute as there is no cause for alarm.”

PDP’s Fate Unknown

With the nullification of the PDP governorship primary election, the party’s fate hangs in the air.

It is however not clear if the party will appeal the judgement to vacate the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja.