Police Arrest 149 Suspected Criminals In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested 149 suspected criminals in a major push in the fight against thuggery and other crimes in the state.

In a press conference at Bompai Police Headquarters in Kano on Thursday, the spokesperson of the police in the state Abdullahi Kiyawa said the arrest is part of the command’s achievements over the past ten days under the leadership of the Kano State Commissioner of Police Salman Garba.

Garba, who assumed duty on June 24, 2024, has led targeted operations resulting in the arrest of 149 suspects, including 106 thugs. These operations have also led to the recovery of numerous arms, dangerous weapons, and large quantities of illicit drugs.

“The re-emergence of these criminal activities is a matter of great concern for the Kano State Police Command, which we are fully committed to combating head-on,” the spokesman said.

The crackdown is part of a broader strategy in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun aimed at addressing thuggery and other violent crimes in the state.

“We have employed robust security measures to address the root causes of this violence and promote peace and harmony in the affected areas and the state at large,” Kiyawa added.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Two Judges To Resign From Panels Set Up To Probe Ganduje

The operations from June 24 to July 4 resulted in the following arrests: 106 suspected thugs, 25 armed robbery suspects, two suspected kidnappers, three suspected drug dealers, three suspected motor vehicle thieves, two suspected motorcycle thieves, and eight suspected thieves.

The police also recovered a range of items, including a pump-action rifle, motor vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles, knives, cutlasses, and significant quantities of illicit drugs.

Among the notable arrests, Kiyawa highlighted the capture of two armed robbery suspects on June 26.

“These suspects attacked victims in their homes with dangerous weapons, inflicted injuries, and robbed them of valuable items,” he said.

The police swiftly arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen items.

In another operation, a notorious car theft syndicate was dismantled, leading to the recovery of a stolen Toyota Carina II and the arrest of three suspects.

“The suspects confessed to a series of car snatchings in Kano State and environs,” SP Kiyawa revealed.

The police also intercepted significant quantities of illicit drugs and dangerous weapons during joint patrols with local vigilantes. On July 1, 87 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from a suspect in Yankaba Quarters.

According to the police, Garba’s administration has intensified patrols, deployed additional personnel, and increased collaboration with community leaders and other security agencies.

“This coordinated approach is essential to effectively combat the root causes of the violence and prevent future incidents,” the police said.

In his address, Garba urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the police.

“We must appreciate the law-abiding people of the state for their continuous support, prayers, understanding, and cooperation,” he said.

He also encouraged community involvement in reporting suspicious activities and ensuring a safe environment for all residents.