Indian police have arrested six people in connection with their alleged role in a deadly stampede at a religious sermon that killed 121 people, the force told reporters on Thursday.

“Six people have been arrested,” police inspector general Shalabh Mathur told journalists. “They were mainly working as volunteers. They were engaged in crowd management and collecting funds.”

