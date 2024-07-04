VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Seeking Political Solution Is Surprising, Says Laolu Akande

Ex-presidential spokesperson Laolu Akande on Thursday said he is surprised that the embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is seeking a political solution to his travails.

Akande, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, said Kanu, given his vocal stance on issues, should prove his case in court.

“I am surprised that he is trying to get a political solution,” the former presidential spokesman said.

“I think Mr Nnamdi Kanu should be bold enough to check out these things in court but apparently he is not. I would have expected him, based on what we know about him to say: ‘Look let us go to court’.”

Free Kanu

On Wednesday, senators from the South-East pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to order Kanu’s release.

Led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmakers claimed that unless Kanu is released, the social and economic activities in the South-East zone would continue to be stagnant.

The senators held a closed-door meeting with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, where their letter to President Tinubu on the release of Kanu, was delivered for onward passage to the the presidency.

Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya mid-2021 by the Federal Government and brought to the country for trial on terrorism charges.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, declined to admit him to bail on the grounds that he jumped the earlier one in which Senator Abaribe was his surety.

Kanu has since been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).