EFCC To Arraign Ex-Power Minister Saleh Mamman For Alleged N33.8bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Thursday, July 11, arraign a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, before Justice James Omotoso of the Federal High Court for N33bn money laundering offences.

He will be arraigned on a 12-count of charges bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering and possession and use of known proceeds of criminal conduct.

The former Minister served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021.

On May 10, 2021, he was arrested and detained at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.

Buhari had September 1, 2021, sacked Mamman and the then Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in what was called a cabinet restructuring.

Mamman was accused of conspiring with staff of the ministry in charge of the accounts of the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects to divert about N22 billion.

The investigations uncovered properties in Nigeria and overseas allegedly linked to the suspects, while millions of naira and dollars have reportedly been recovered.