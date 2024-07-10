EndSARS: Amnesty International Hails ECOWAS Court Ruling On Rights Violations

Amnesty International on Wednesday hailed the ruling of the ECOWAS Court, which ordered the Federal Government to conduct a fresh investigation into rights violations that occurred during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests across Nigeria.

The Director Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, in a statement reiterated the organisation’s commitment to upholding human rights standards and ensuring accountability for perpetrators.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Court Finds FG Guilty Of Rights Violations

“Amnesty International welcomes the ruling of the Court that orders the government of Nigeria to conduct a new investigation of rights violations that occurred during the October 2020 #EndSARS protests across Nigeria, in line with its duty to promote and protect human rights under international law, prosecute perpetrators, and provide redress to victims.

“In response to applicants’ Catherine Udeh & Ors case against the harassment and brutality of the notorious and disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) the ECOWAS Court of Justice delivered its judgment today finding violations of the applicants’ right to liberty and security, freedom of expression and association, right to freedom of assembly and effective remedy.

“Amnesty International was a friend of the court in the case and made submissions that (1) the right to life is violated by use of lethal force on peaceful protesters, (2) that freedom of peaceful assembly is violated by the unlawful dispersal of peaceful assemblies (3) and that the individuals whose rights have been violated have the right to effective remedy.”

The ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja ruled on Wednesday that Nigeria violated the rights of citizens during the 2020 anti-police brutality demonstrations, popularly tagged EndSARS protests.

The #EndSARS protest erupted in numerous Nigerian cities in October 2020. At the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State, where it was most pronounced, security forces shot at peaceful protesters.

The ECOWAS Court gave its decision affirming the violation of the rights of three Nigerians who participated in the protest at Lekki Toll Gate.

The court held that the Federal Republic of Nigeria violated the human rights of Obianuju Catherine Udeh, Perpetual Kamsi, and Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka.