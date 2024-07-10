Musetti Says Making Wimbledon Semi-Final ‘Best Day Of Life After Son’s Birth’

Lorenzo Musetti said reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon on Wednesday was the best day of his life after the birth of his son.

Italian 25th seed Musetti defeated 13th-ranked Taylor Fritz of the United States 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and will face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

“It’s a magic day,” said the 22-year-old. “I have to say after the birth of my son, I will put this in the second position today.

“For my career, is the best day of my life.”

Musetti and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri became parents to son Ludovic in March this year.