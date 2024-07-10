‘Not A Single Woman In 14 Houses Of Assembly,’ Ene Obi Advocates More Representation

Former Country Director of Action Aid Nigeria, Ene Obi, on Wednesday advocated for more women representation in the parliament.

Ene, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said 14 Houses of Assembly across the federation do not have a single woman representation.

“We just need to remind ourselves that in 14 houses of assembly, there is not a single woman in the houses of assembly,” she said.

“Some you have just one or two or three, and so issues of women are being discussed without women. How do you know what it is to be a woman?”

Women Committee Chaired By Men

According to the activist, male lawmakers chair committees that deal with women matters and take decisions, which doesn’t augur well.

“We are having women committees being chaired by men, membership is by men, decision is by men. How do we move forward when you have committees, a statement of your population not being there?

“The Federal Character Commission was created to maintain a kind of balance in the diversity of decision makers in the country,” she stated.

During the show, Obi hailed the lawmakers for deliberating on a bill to create extra legislative seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

On Tuesday, the lower chamber passed for second reading an amendment bill to improve women’s representation in parliament.