Don’t Expect Misunderstanding Between I And Okpebholo , Says Edo Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa has described to Governor of the state, Monday Okpebholo as his “brother”, shooting down expectations of any future rift between them.

He made the assertion while appearing on Channels Television’s flagship programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

In his words: “I’m saying this by the grace of God Almighty, that nobody should expect any misunderstanding between I and my principal,”

“Because I am here to serve the good people of Edo State, not his personal interest.”

“If there’s going to a personal interest that will supersede the interest of the Edo people, then I don’t think I’m worthy to be in the seat.

“Our ultimate goal is to put the Edo people first.”

This is in regard to the estranged relationship between the former governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy governor, Phillip Shuaibu.

Shuaibu had said on Sunrise Daily that he and Obaseki, who were on good terms at the beginning of their tenure fell out when he expressed his intention to be the next governor.

Obaseki then went on to push for his eventual impeachment and threatened to eliminate him if he ever contested.

Idahosa stated the true intention of he and Governor Okpebholo.

“We are here for a purpose, just to develop the state and the people in terms of human capital development,”

“So for me, the office of the Deputy Governor is to compliment the plans and visions of the governor,”

“To support and ensure that most of our campaign promises are fulfilled.”