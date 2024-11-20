IGP Sues Ex-Anambra Senator Andy Uba Over Alleged N400m Fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has granted the request of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arraign a former lawmaker for Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Andy Uba, on a two-count charge bordering on alleged N400 million fraud.

Justice Ekwo fixed February 18, 2025, to take the plea of the defendant following an allegation that he defrauded one George Uboh, whose petition to the police led to the charge.

Equally cited as 2nd and 3rd defendants in the suit which was filed before the court are Crystal Chidinma Uba and Benjamin Etu.

The IGP specifically alleged that the defendants, alongside one Hajiya Fatima who is said to be at large, had sometime in 2022, conspired and defrauded the complainant by making a presentation that they had perfected way to secure the position of the managing directorship of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for any person that could afford the sum of N400 million, a claim that the defendants knew was not true.

They were said to have committed an offence contrary to section 8 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences Act 2006.