Jigawa Tanker Explosion: 209 Dead, 99 Injured, Properties Worth Millions Lost — Panel

The Jigawa State Tanker Explosion Investigation Panel has confirmed that 209 lives were lost, while 99 others sustained injuries in the tragic fuel tanker explosion that occurred on October 14 in Majiya town, Jigawa State.

The panel, chaired by Hafizu Inuwa, submitted its findings on Wednesday in Dutse to Governor Umar Namadi.

The investigation revealed that 38 of the injured are still receiving treatment in hospitals, while 61 others have been discharged. The disaster also affected 167 families, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

“It was further discovered that the inferno resulted in the destruction of properties worth millions of Naira,” Inuwa stated during the presentation.

The report attributed the explosion to several factors, including damaged speed breakers and potholes near the accident site, as well as reckless practices such as night driving and excessive speeding.

“The inferno was possibly ignited by combined factors, including but not limited to the friction of metallic containers with a hard surface or other containers, as victims were scooping the spilt fuel,” Inuwa explained.

Recommendations for Safety

The committee recommended stricter safety protocols for petroleum transporters and articulated vehicles, alongside regular road inspections.

It also proposed the establishment of trauma and burns units in health facilities, upgrading emergency response centers, and creating a road traffic control agency to monitor and enforce road safety measures.

“Where the victims or their relatives are seemingly old and vulnerable, the government should provide them with social protection and enrol the most vulnerable victims and their relatives into the Danmodi Care Programme,” Inuwa added.

Government’s Response

Governor Namadi commended the panel for its diligent work and expressed his administration’s commitment to implementing the recommendations to prevent similar tragedies.

“We owe it to the victims and the people of Jigawa State to ensure that such a disaster does not happen again. My administration will prioritize the welfare of the affected families and enforce stricter safety measures on our roads,” Governor Namadi assured.

The governor also praised the resilience of the Majiya community and reaffirmed his government’s dedication to their recovery and support.

This explosion, one of the deadliest in recent memory, has drawn attention to the need for enhanced road safety and emergency response mechanisms in Jigawa State and beyond.