Mali Junta Chief Sacks PM, Government:

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated November 20, 2024
In this file photo taken on August 22, 2020 President of the CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) Assimi Goita (C) preparing for a meeting between Malian military leaders and an ECOWAS delegation headed by former Nigerian president in an aim to restore order after the military coup in Bamako. The head of Mali’s military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, vowed to establish an 18-month transition government on September 12, 2020, at the close of talks on returning the country to civilian rule following last month’s coup. ANNIE RISEMBERG / AFP

 

Mali’s junta chief on Wednesday sacked civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and the government, days after Maiga issued a rare criticism of the military rulers.

“The duties of the prime minister and the members of the government are terminated,” said a decree issued by Colonel Assimi Goita and read out by the secretary general of the presidency on state television station ORTM.

The West African country, plagued by jihadist and separatist violence, has been led by the military since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

In June 2022, the junta promised to organise elections and hand over power to civilians by the end of March 2024, but later postponed elections indefinitely.

Maiga, who was appointed by the military in 2021, on Saturday publicly condemned the lack of clarity regarding the end of the transition to civilian rule.

He said the confusion could pose “serious challenges and the risk of going backwards”.

Maiga had been seen as isolated in his position as prime minister, with little room for manoeuvre regarding the ruling military.

His dismissal creates further uncertainty in an already troubled context.

Since 2012, Mali has been plunged into a political and security crisis fuelled by attacks from jihadists and other armed groups, as well as a separatist struggle in the north.

