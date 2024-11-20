Nigerian Govs Meet In Abuja Over Stamp Duty, Others

Members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are holding a physical meeting at its secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting which was slated for 8 O’clock is yet to commence in earnest, as only a few governors have arrived at the venue.

Some of the governors already present include the governors of Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Others included Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi ), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Nasir Idris (Kebbi) and Usman Ododo (Kogi).

A copy of the the agenda distributed to journalists shows that the governors will be discussing among other matters, the issue of stamp Duty, Royalties Accounts Reconciliation, and Updates on the Africa Investment Forum (AIF)

The forum is also expected to receive presentations from the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, relating to the ongoing Constitutional Amendment efforts by the national assembly.