Oil Thieves Not Happy With Me, Says Tompolo

Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo has alleged that powerful individuals behind oil theft in the country are currently angry at him for exposing their shady deals.

He made the allegations at his hometown in Oporoza, the headquarters of the Gbaramatu Kingdom, during a visit by the members of the Nigerian Bar Association

He also alleged constant threats to his life.

According to him, some naval personnel, a few days ago, had attacked operatives of the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, a private outfit hired by the federal government to protect oil and gas infrastructure in some areas in the Niger Delta region, while an arrest of some suspected oil thieves was ongoing along the Port-Harcourt Creeks.

Speaking during a working visit of the NBA’s national executive, led by its president, Afam Osigwe (SAN), to the oil-bearing community, Tompolo called for synergy between the navy and other security outfits.

He said, “While doing this work, we have stepped on a lot of toes of people over there in Lagos and Abuja. We have stepped on a lot of toes. As I am here, after my court cases, I cannot travel anywhere because of me and the key people (barons) fighting this battle.

“if I want to travel to Abuja to visit you, I must go with security. Even with two or three security personnel, none of them are happy with me, and they are now collaborating with top players involved in oil theft.

“Most times, you see that Tantita Security now has confrontations with the navy and every well-meaning Nigerian knows the function of the Nigerian Navy and Tantita, but nobody wants to come out to face the truth.

“if we happen to arrest anybody now, we would get a lawyer from Abuja, Lagos or Ibadan to do the case very well.”

Tompolo expressed worry that efforts to checkmate crude oil theft were being sabotaged in some quarters.

“some few days back, our people intercepted a vessel in Port Harcourt, where the Nigerian Navy was shooting at Tantita security, with police, department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“We want to implore and beg you (NBA). You must play in this present situation, because if we are not careful in this country, maybe we will not have money to do any reasonable thing.

“All of us here know that Nigeria is facing hardship. A bag of rice is over n100,000.

“We are going to do our part locally. But you (NBA) are there at the top. If we make arrests today, lawyers would stand on the other side and this side.

Meanwhile, the President of the NBA, Afam Osigwe says the group is taking a strong stance against oil theft in Nigeria.

He emphasised the need for lawyers to take an active role in prosecuting cases of crude oil theft for those responsible to face justice.

The NBA president together with members of the National Executive Council commended Tantita Security Services for its surveillance work which has resulted in the increase of oil production to 1.8m barrels per day.

According to the president, “If the oil production keeps going up, it will benefit all of us and the government will be able to provide for the needs of the people,” he stated.

“The fight against oil theft is more desirable now, more than ever before, because Nigeria is borrowing so much to fund its budget and cannot meet the needs of Nigerians.”

While lamenting over continuous borrowing by the federal government to fund the budget, the NBA president maintained that “if the leakages in oil production are well blocked, it will go a long way in boosting the country’s earnings.”

The NBA team also noted with concern that oil exploration activities in the niger delta had adversely impacted the region “as manifested in the environmental pollution and degradation of most of the host communities.”

On this, the NBA president said, “We resolved to make an on-the-scene assessment of the oil-bearing communities to see the hardship they are suffering.

“the NBA is interested in the issues of oil theft coupled with the effects of environmental pollution and environmental degradation as a result of oil exploration on the host communities.

“The irony is that these communities that bear the responsibilities of the nation’s oil wealth do not enjoy the wealth as most of the cities in the country.”