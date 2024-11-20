Ondo: ‘APC, INEC Prosecuted Criminality’, PDP’s Ajayi Alleges, Heads To Court

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the just-concluded Ondo State governorship election, Agboola Ajayi, has rejected the results and has alleged that the opposition, the All Progressives Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission perpetuated “criminality” during the exercise.

The election results were announced on Sunday after an extensive voting on Saturday.

The election Return Officer, Olayemi Akinwumi, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, declared Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC winner of the election on Sunday, extending the governor’s stay at the Government House in Alagbaka, Akure.

Aiyedatiwa, the incumbent governor of the state polled 366,781 votes to defeat his closest rival and a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola who flew the PDP flag. He scored 117,845 votes, more than twice lower than the APC candidate.

However, Ajayi, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Ayo Fadaka, said that he kept silent since poll results were announced to enable him to investigate ‘contents of criminality perpetrated by both the victorious All Progressives Congress, APC, and the INEC.

He also threatened to take legal action against INEC and APC.

He said, “Since the conclusion of voting on Saturday 16th November, we have kept mute and put in process an investigation of the contents of criminality prosecuted by both APC and the INEC.

“In view of the foregoing, we have uncovered lots of actions undertaken to compromise the electoral desires of the people and sadly conclude that democracy can not thrive in an environment where unabated criminality is perpetually perpetrated in the prosecution of an election by the agency(INEC) saddled with the onerous and sacred responsibility to protect our franchise and deliver its mandate at the end of every election.

“November 16th election, like every other election conducted by INEC since APC assumed power in 2015 continues in the tradition of hijacking the process and delivering results that are diametrically in contrast with expressed electoral desires, thus resulting in promoting voters apathy and total disenchantment with the electoral process.

“Please recall that consistently we demanded the removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo State, Toyin Babalola on account of her closeness and association with the APC and its candidate in that election, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, emerging results of our investigation continues to affirm that our fears were not misplaced as criminal actions prosecuted in that election are being unearthed.

“It is a shame that people bereft of honour and required pedigree now manage sensitive institutions saddled with sacred responsibilities.

“While not divulging the nature and extent of the results of our investigations for now, our only prayer is that those who possess the privileges to determine the fate of people and nation should begin to live up to expectations and fear God, in the interest of our nation, it’s wellness, peace and tranquility, else they be reduced to same level of criminals and bandits who continuously lay landmines that undermine the progress of our nation.

“We particularly call on the Judiciary to brace up and perform the sacred and onerous responsibilities to guarantee the portability of justice to people and institutions that seek it, the nation and people will appreciate that.

“Nigeria is currently described as a failed state, it is our prayers that it is revived, rebirthed and resounding again as a nation that will not only hold promises of a better day for its people, but actually deliver on same.

“Thus honesty must propel institutions and government, else revolt will one day dictate unwholesome developments that will portent dire consequences.

“In summary, we reject the results of the Nov 16th election and will take legal actions to reverse the debauchery, that is the option available to us and we are hopeful that man and God who is the ultimate will give us justice.

“It is time we begin to eschew criminality from our electoral process.”

PDP’s National Body Kicks

Ajayi’s outburst comes after the national body of the PDP had rejected the results, calling it ‘a sham’, and the worst ever to be conducted by INEC.

“The Peoples Democratic Party and indeed all lovers of democracy in Nigeria and across the world have just witnessed the worst election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State runs short of all expectations and requirements of a free, fair and credible election as it witnessed the height of electoral swindle, deceit and manipulation by the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read in part.”

PDP also alleged widespread of vote buying by the APC which it said was rampant because the ruling party impoverished Nigerians.

‘Be Calm’, Says Ondo PDP

However, in a statement signed by PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei on Monday, the party urged “all our supporters to be calm and remain steadfast as the next line of action will be communicated to them in due course.”

The statement added, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter extends our heartfelt gratitude to the good people of Ondo State for their unwavering support and commitment to our party during the recently conducted governorship election.

“Despite the challenges and obstacles that we faced, your resilience and dedication to the PDP’s ideals and vision for a better Ondo State were evident at the polls. Your voices were heard, and your choices were clear.

“We recognise that this election was not just about winning or losing but about the future of our great state and its people. We are proud to have had the opportunity to engage with you, listen to your concerns, and share our vision for a prosperous and inclusive Ondo State.

“As we move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to the people of Ondo State. We will continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our state, promote economic growth, improve healthcare and education, and ensure that every citizen has access to opportunities and resources.

“On behalf of the Flag bearer, H. E Agboola Ajayi, his Deputy, Hon. Festus Akingbaso, the State Campaign Council,we thank you for standing by us. Your trust and support are invaluable, and we pledge to work diligently to justify your confidence in us.

“Our party wishes to appreciate the Chairman of the National Campaign Council, H.E Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State and all members of the Council. Our appreciation also goes to Engr Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, and leader of the PDP in the South West, as well as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and other PDP Governors. The Acting National Chairman of our party, Amb Damagun and Members of the National Working Committee are all deeply appreciated.”