Second Serbian Minister Resigns Over Train Station Tragedy

Serbian trade minister Tomislav Momirovic resigned on Wednesday, the second cabinet member to step down as the government faces widespread outrage over a train station accident that killed 15.

The station roof collapse on November 1 in the northern city of Novi Sad — which followed lengthy renovation work — has fuelled nationwide anger, with many blaming the deaths on rampant corruption and lax oversight of construction projects.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed at the scene, while one person died in hospital on Sunday. Doctors are fighting to save the lives of two of the wounded.

Protesters have demanded the resignation of the prime minister and the mayor of Novi Sad along with the prosecution of officials responsible for the tragedy, with construction minister Goran Vesic resigning shortly afterwards.

Yet with no arrests made opposition lawmakers on Wednesday blocked Novi Sad’s prosecutor’s office and courts for the second day in a row, calling for progress in the investigation.

Momirovic, who is leaving his position as Minister of Trade, served as Vesic’s predecessor from 2020 to 2022, the period in which the renovations began.

“I hereby inform you that I am resigning from the position of Minister of Internal and External Trade. I am grateful to the President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, for his trust,” his resignation letter reads.

Momirovic’s resignation on Wednesday was swiftly followed by that of Serbia Railway Infrastructure’s acting general director Jelena Tanaskovic, national media reported.

Vucic had announced late on Tuesday that he was expecting new resignations starting from Wednesday, having previously called on the government of his nationalist SNS party to take responsibility.

“No one intentionally caused the tragedy, but ignorance, incompetence and irresponsibility do not absolve one of guilt,” the president said in an address to the nation.

Although prosecutors have questioned more than 70 people, including the construction minister, officials have made no arrests.

But several people who took part in a citizens’ protest on November 5 in Novi Sad were detained by the police.

The police further angered protesters by detaining two opposition figures, city councillor Misa Baculov and former provincial government official Goran Jesic.

Vucic on Tuesday said he was “confident that the competent prosecutor’s office will take action as soon as possible” over the station collapse.

