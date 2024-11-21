ACF Suspends Chairman Osuman Over Comments On 2027 Presidency

The Arewa Consultative Forum has suspended its National Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, for making what it describes as an authorised statement concerning the 2027 presidency.

The embattled chairman was quoted as saying during the ACF National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027

However, in a statement on Thursday by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu and Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, the Forum said the statements were made by Osuman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected his personal opinion only.

ACF, therefore, announced the suspension of Osuman as Chairman with immediate effect and also constituted a Committee to investigate the infractions.

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety,” the statement read.

“For this reason, the leadership of the ACF’s Board of Trustees (BOT) and that of its NEC has decided to place Mamman Mike Osuman on suspension with immediate effect.”