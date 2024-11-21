×

ACF Suspends Chairman Osuman Over Comments On 2027 Presidency

Osuman purportedly said that the North will back a northern candidate for the 2027 general elections.

By Chimezie Enyiocha
Updated November 21, 2024
The ACF emblem

 

The Arewa Consultative Forum has suspended its National Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, for making what it describes as an authorised statement concerning the 2027 presidency.

The embattled chairman was quoted as saying during  the ACF National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, that the North will back a northern candidate for the presidency, come 2027

However, in a statement on Thursday by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Bashir Dalhatu and Secretary General,  Murtala Aliyu, the Forum said the statements were made by Osuman without consulting or discussing with other leaders and members of the ACF and thus, reflected his personal opinion only.

ACF, therefore, announced the suspension of Osuman as Chairman with immediate effect and also constituted a Committee  to investigate the infractions.

“ACF   rejects   Mr.   Mamman   Mike   Osuman’s statements   in   their entirety,” the statement read.

“For this reason,   the leadership   of   the   ACF’s   Board of Trustees (BOT) and   that   of its   NEC  has decided   to place Mamman   Mike   Osuman   on   suspension   with   immediate   effect.”

