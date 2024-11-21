Basketmouth’s First Feature Film ‘A Ghetto Love Story’ To Hit Cinemas Nov 22

Comedian-turned-movie producer Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, premiered his debut feature film, A Ghetto Love Story, at the IMAX Filmhouse Cinema in Lekki. The film will hit the cinemas on November 22, 2024.

The movie which is Okpocha’s first feature film was written by Victoria Eze (MizVick).

The diverse cast which helped to bring the vibrant world of A Ghetto Love Story to life includes Basketmouth, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha, Dorathy Bachor, Patience Ozokwor, Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Chimezie Imo, Efe Irele, Wale Ojo, Ehizojie Okoeguale (Ehiz DadaBoy), Nobert Young as directed by Daniel Oriahi.

The event was attended by a host of celebrities and fans eager to witness Basketmouth’s transition from comedy to filmmaking.

Q: What inspired you to create ‘A Ghetto Love Story?

Basketmouth: A lot of people are speaking about how it is, but you must have your own personal. So I told myself, right, you need to create a movie and tell that story the way you want it to be told, create that world the way you want it to be seen. When the story came, it was like the perfect story because that direction people don’t really go there. I like the fact that it was the first time any movie producer would be going in that direction.

Q: What makes this story special to you?

Basketmouth: One of the reasons I wanted to tell this story was because I knew I could create the world where the story could fit in and make it real. The story was authentic because of the world we created. It wasn’t a set. I’ll tell you guys how we created that thing later on. But yeah, apart from the story, it was mainly because I wanted to show that authenticity in our art.

Q: How does this film mark a new chapter in your career?

Basketmouth: I’ve been going through so many journeys in my life. It started with music for a very short time. Then I moved into comedy, where I stayed for the longest time. I went to TV, music, and online productions. Now, I’ve gone into movies, and movies are where I’m going to stay for the longest time. It’s my best in terms of my skills; it’s the one I know the most. When I decided to get into this journey, I told myself, right, we need to walk into this space. This is your last ride, going as a clean man, going as a new man, and I needed to cut off a lot of things. So that way, the ride is going to be fun.

Q: Does this film hold any special significance in terms of your personal relationships?

Basketmouth: No, this movie is not about ending any rivalry. It’s about creating something authentic and real. It’s about showing the world a different side of our stories and our art.

The premiere of A Ghetto Love Story was a vibrant affair, with the red carpet themed as a lively ghetto, complete with sandy floors, a traditional Danfo bus, graffiti-style wall art, and streetlights. Celebrities and fans embraced the theme with ghetto-chic outfits, adding to the immersive experience. The film, which features a mix of comedy and raw emotion, is set to hit cinemas on November 22, 2024.