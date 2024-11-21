DHQ Hails Simon Ekpa’s Arrest In Finland, Seeks Extradition To Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters has applauded the arrest of separatist leader, Simon Ekpa by Finnish Police.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, and the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau in their separate statement, described the arrest as a key victory in the anti-terror fight.

The spokespersons said the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has expressed happiness over Ekpa’s arrest.

“CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice,” Gusau said on Thursday.

Similarly, Buba said that Ekpa’s arrest is an indication that the international community is in synergy with Nigeria in its efforts to fight terrorism.

“The CDS has always called for the arrest of Simon Ekpa following is deep involvement in fueling terrorism in SE Nigeria,” Buba said.

“We are delighted about his arrest, and glad that the international community is partnering with Nigerian in our fight against terrorism.”

The Defence Headquarters had on March 23 declared Ekpa wanted for inciting violence in the South-East part of Nigeria.

He was declared wanted alongside 96 other terrorists across the country.

But on Thursday, Finland authorities arrested Ekpa alongside four others on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

Finland district court in Lahti had ordered the remand of Simon Ekpa on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

The separatist leader was accused of using social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda linked to IPOB, a group advocating for the secession of southeastern Nigeria.

The court alleged that the offences dated back to August 23, 2021.

Finland authorities have also investigated Ekpa in the past for alleged financial crimes, including the collection of funds through questionable means.