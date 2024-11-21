Leicester’s Fatawu To Miss Rest Of Season After Ghana Injury

Leicester winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Ghana duty.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery on Wednesday in a major blow to Leicester’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

Fatawu had made an impressive start to the season, but his campaign has come to a premature end following the injury he sustained against Angola during the international break.

He helped the Foxes win promotion from the Championship last season and had played 11 times in the league this term, with Leicester sitting three points above the relegation zone.

“It’s not good, it’s a serious injury. He’s had an ACL injury which is going to rule him out for the rest of the season,” Leicester boss Steve Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s a real blow, first and foremost for him. He’s a young player and having an ACL injury can be quite common, it’s part of football, but it’s still a serious injury.

“For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us. It’s difficult news.

“He’s obviously a big talent and a young player who’s exciting. Every player his age has lots to learn but there is so much to be excited about with him.”

AFP