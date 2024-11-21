Low-Income Awara Bakers Get Free Environmental Friendly Stoves In Katsina

At least 361 low-income local Awara bakers in Katsina State were supported with free environmentally friendly cooking stoves on Thursday.

The beneficiaries were selected from rural communities drawn from seven Local Government Areas in the state as part of measures to improve their businesses.

The programme, funded by the United Nations Development Fund (UNDP), is being executed by the Katsina State Development Fund, also known as Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina. The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Fund, Ahmed Karfi, while distributing the items to the beneficiaries, revealed that the fund has achieved tremendous success in all its interventions within the year.

He explained that the fund has recently intervened in various areas, particularly Islamic and Western Education, where 37 Imams were provided with 37 iPads loaded with applications.

“We recently conducted a programme where we trained over 400 youth in digital marketing and 106 women and youth in leather work. We also trained and retrained 306 primary school teachers across the state,” Karfi added.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Umar Mutallab, represented by Board of Trustees member, Binta-Ayye Ladan, described the gesture as a source of income for women, especially in the current economic situation, calling on beneficiaries to maintain and retain the stoves for their benefit.

“Nobody must sell these stoves; if they are seen in the market, they can be traced, and once traced back to you, you will never benefit from any other support programme from the Fund. So be patient with the situation,” she warned.

Program Manager of the Katsina Development Fund, Umar Mustapha, said the programme aims to impact the community and people generally, assisting beneficiaries in growing their economy.

“This programme is an economic-friendly activity. There is climate change in this region, which is why we want to support them with sustainable, climate-friendly cooking stoves that will help them economically. The money spent here is quite less,” he noted.

Three beneficiaries from Funtua, Rimi, and Batagarawa LGAs – Bilkisu Yusuf, Hafsat Yusuf, and Khadija Idris – expressed gratitude for the gesture, promising to reciprocate by using the stoves to grow their businesses.

Before the symbolic presentation of stoves to beneficiaries, Professor Ibrahim El-Ladan from Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, delivered a lecture on the advantages of using these stoves over electric stoves, gas cylinders, and other traditional energy sources for cooking.