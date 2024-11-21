Troops Kill Notorious Terrorist In Yobe, 114 Others

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious terrorist commander, Munzur Ya Audu, in Yobe State and 114 others through well-executed operations across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja.

He said troops were also actively targeting terrorist logistics bases and other structures that had an affiliation with terror groups, stressing that efforts had been placed to dismantle the capabilities as well as destroy the networks of the terror groups.

During the week under review, troops neutralised 115, arrested 238 and rescued 138 kidnapped hostages.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 145 assorted weapons and 3,825 ammunition, comprising one GPMG, two PKT guns, 68 AK47 rifles, two AK56 rifles and 24 fabricated rifles,” he said.

“Also recovered are 28 Dane guns, one fabricated revolver pistol, six locally made pistols, one pistol, eight pump action guns, one hand grenade, four fabricated hand grenades, one RPG bomb and three explosives.

“Others are 2,093 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 246 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 317 rounds of 7.62mm GPMG/PKM ammo, 129 live cartridges, 28 shotgun cartridges, 500 empty cases of MG ammo and 147 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo.”

In the North-East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed 61 terrorists, apprehended 34 suspects and rescued 32 kidnapped hostages within the week.

Buba said troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke killed 18 violent extremists, captured 48 persons and rescued 48 kidnapped hostages in the North-Central.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed 28 terrorists, apprehended 77 others and rescued 57 kidnapped hostages during military operations in the North-West.

He added that the air component conducted air interdiction on the hibernating terrorists at notorious terrorist kingpins Sadiku’s and Sola’s in Safana and Batsari areas of Katsina State.

“The air component acquired and engaged with rockets and bombs. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were eliminated, and their structures were destroyed,” he added.